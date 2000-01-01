T. Rowe Price Glb Tech Eq Qd GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.96
  • 3 Year alpha-4.77
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Information Technology NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.96%
  • SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1453466572

Investment Strategy

To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of stocks of technology development or utilization companies, with a focus on leading global technology companies. The companies may be anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.

Latest news

