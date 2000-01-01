Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of transferable equity and equity-related securities of companies, listed on the world’s equity markets, whose market capitalisation, at the time of purchase, falls within or above the range covered by the MSCI All Country World Large Cap Index. The portfolio may include investments in the securities of companies listed on the stock exchanges of developing countries. The Fund will emphasise investment in companies that have the potential for above average and sustainable rates of earnings growth.