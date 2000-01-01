T. Rowe Price Global Natrl Res Eq C 9GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.63%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World Select Natural Resources
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.72%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF0S8Z92
Investment Strategy
To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a widely diversified portfolio of stocks of natural resources or commodities-related companies. The companies may be anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.