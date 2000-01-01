Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term total return growth through investments primarily in a diversified, global portfolio of real estate securities. The portfolio may include investments in real estate operating companies (REOCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), or similar entities, as well as in the transferable equity and equity-related securities of companies committing the predominant part of their assets to, or, deriving the predominant part of their revenues or profits from, owning, operating, managing, financing, servicing, developing, acquiring or selling real estate.