T. Rowe Price Global Rl Estt Secs Q GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-3.22
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Dvlp REITs TR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.92%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1028172655
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term total return growth through investments primarily in a diversified, global portfolio of real estate securities. The portfolio may include investments in real estate operating companies (REOCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), or similar entities, as well as in the transferable equity and equity-related securities of companies committing the predominant part of their assets to, or, deriving the predominant part of their revenues or profits from, owning, operating, managing, financing, servicing, developing, acquiring or selling real estate.