T. Rowe Price Jap Eq CAcc9GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.81%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF0S8W61
Investment Strategy
To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a widely diversified portfolio of stocks of companies in Japan. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.