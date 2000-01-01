T. Rowe Price Rspnb Eurp Smlr Cm Eq QGBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha2.65
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Small Cap NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.12%
- IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1028171921
Investment Strategy
To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments.