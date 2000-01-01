T. Rowe Price Rspnb Eurp Smlr Cm Eq QGBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.79
  • 3 Year alpha2.65
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Small Cap NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.12%
  • IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1028171921

Investment Strategy

To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments.

Latest news

