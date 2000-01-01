T. Rowe Price US Blue Chip Eq Q GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.25
  • 3 Year alpha-0.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 (Net of 30% withhg tax)
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1028172069

Investment Strategy

To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of stocks of large and medium sized ?blue chip? companies in the United States. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.

