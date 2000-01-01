T. Rowe Price US Eq CAcc9GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.83%
- 3 Year sharpe1.03
- 3 Year alpha0.75
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.52%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD3D6317
Investment Strategy
To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of stocks ofcompanies in the United States. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.