T. Rowe Price US Eq Q GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.00
  • 3 Year alpha0.66
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 (Net of 30% withhg tax)
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1028172572

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of the transferable equity and equity-related securities of large US companies. Company selection will reflect a blend of growth and value investment approaches.

Latest news

