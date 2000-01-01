T. Rowe Price US Equity C 9 GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.83%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha0.64
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.52%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD3D6317

Investment Strategy

To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of stocks ofcompanies in the United States. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .