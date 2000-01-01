T. Rowe Price US Large Cp Val Eq C £Inc9
Fund Info
- Yield History1.84%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 Value NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.55%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF0S8X78
Investment Strategy
To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of stocks from large capitalization companies in the United States that are selling at discounted valuations relative to their historical average and/or the average of their industries. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.