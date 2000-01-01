T. Rowe Price US Lg Cap Gr Eq CAcc9GBP
Fund Info
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 Growth TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.57%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD5FHX29
Investment Strategy
To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments.