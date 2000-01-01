T. Rowe Price US Lg Cap Gr Eq Q GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.31
  • 3 Year alpha1.36
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 1000 Growth Net 30%
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.74%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1028171848

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of the transferable equity and equity-related securities of large US companies. The Fund will emphasise investment in companies that have the potential for above average and sustainable rates of earnings growth.

Latest news

