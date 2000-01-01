T. Rowe Price US Lg Cap Val Eq Q GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-0.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 Value Net 30%
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.82%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1028172226
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s objective is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a conservative, diversified portfolio of the transferable equity and equity-related securities of large US companies. The Fund will emphasise investment in companies that are selling at discounted valuations relative to their historical average and/or the average of their industries.