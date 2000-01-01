T. Rowe Price US Smlr Cm Eq Q GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha6.69
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2500 Net 30%
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.03%
  • SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0860350650

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a widely diversified portfolio of transferable equity and equity-related securities of smaller US companies whose market capitalisation falls within or below the range covered by the Russell 2500 Index. Company selection will reflect a blend of growth and value investment approaches.

