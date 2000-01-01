T. Rowe Price US Smlr Cm Eq Qn GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.78
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2500 Net 30%
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.05%
  • IA SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1562330560

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a widely diversified portfolio of transferable equity and equity-related securities of smaller US companies whose market capitalisation falls within or below the range covered by the Russell 2500 Index. Company selection will reflect a blend of growth and value investment approaches.

Latest news

