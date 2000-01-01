Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term (periods of 5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in equities issued by mining companies listed in developed markets worldwide, such as Australia, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom and the USA, whose revenue or profits mainly come from the exploration, extraction or processing of precious metals (such as gold and silver), base metals (such as copper, lead, nickel and zinc), or speciality metals (such as neodymium, vanadium, cobalt and lithium), or of non-metal materials or elements with associated technical and industrial uses (such as lithium carbonate, zircon, graphite and graphene). The Investment Manager considers such metals, materials and elements to be strategic in character, for example due to their use in new energy technologies or potential scarcity.