TB Amati UK Smaller Companies B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.07%
- 3 Year sharpe1.20
- 3 Year alpha10.65
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupT Bailey
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2NG4R39
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in UK smaller companies though there may be occasions when the Investment Manager chooses to hold large degrees of cash or money market instruments. The Fund will primarily invest in companies which are either incorporated in the UK or are listed in the UK and have the majority of their economic activity in the UK. The Fund may also invest in companies which are listed in the UK but are not incorporated and do not have the majority of their economic activity in the UK.