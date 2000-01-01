Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in UK smaller companies though there may be occasions when the Investment Manager chooses to hold large degrees of cash or money market instruments. The Fund will primarily invest in companies which are either incorporated in the UK or are listed in the UK and have the majority of their economic activity in the UK. The Fund may also invest in companies which are listed in the UK but are not incorporated and do not have the majority of their economic activity in the UK.