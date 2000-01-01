TB Calibre Equity B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.29
  • 3 Year alpha-6.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Global
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.81%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B92M1L47

Investment Strategy

The Calibre Equity Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term (periods of 5 years or more).The Fund invests in a range of collective investment schemes and investment trusts (“funds”). Through these, the Fund will be predominantly exposed (at least 80%) to a diversified global portfolio of shares of companies anywhere in the world.

