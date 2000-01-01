TB Chawton Global Equity Inc B GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Wld NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.51%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ1GY073

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a growing income stream and to grow capital over the long term. Each part of this objective will have equal weighting.

Latest news

