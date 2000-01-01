TB Enigma Dynamic Growth B Acc GBP

  • Yield History0.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD8YW428

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve positive long-term returns through a combination of capital growth and income.

