TB Enigma Dynamic Growth B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.27%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupT Bailey
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD8YW428
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve positive long-term returns through a combination of capital growth and income.