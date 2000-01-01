TB Evenlode Global Income C EUR Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF1QNL39

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of TB Evenlode Global Income is to provide income and capital growth over Rolling Periods of 5 years with an emphasis on income. At least 80% of TB Evenlode Global Income will be invested in equity securities of companies listed on international exchanges.

