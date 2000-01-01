TB Evenlode Global Income C EUR Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.44%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupT Bailey
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF1QNL39
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of TB Evenlode Global Income is to provide income and capital growth over Rolling Periods of 5 years with an emphasis on income. At least 80% of TB Evenlode Global Income will be invested in equity securities of companies listed on international exchanges.