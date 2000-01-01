TB Guinness Asian Equity Inc Y GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History11.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.24
  • 3 Year alpha0.8
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMFKG667

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide investors with a combination of both capital growth and income over the long term (7 to 10 years). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in equity securities of companies either listed in the Asia Pacific region or headquartered or deriving at least 50% of their revenues from the region with a market capitalisation in excess of US$ 500 million. Such equity securities include shares, securities convertible into shares, investment trust units and depository receipts.

