Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide investors with a combination of both capital growth and income over the long term (7 to 10 years). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in equity securities of companies either listed in the Asia Pacific region or headquartered or deriving at least 50% of their revenues from the region with a market capitalisation in excess of US$ 500 million. Such equity securities include shares, securities convertible into shares, investment trust units and depository receipts.