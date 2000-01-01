TB Guinness Global Energy I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.69%
- 3 Year sharpe0.19
- 3 Year alpha5.21
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Energy NR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.95%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupT Bailey
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B56FW078
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth primarily from a portfolio of companies engaged in the oil and gas sector, energy generation and transmission. Additionally, the Fund may invest in companies seeking to develop and exploit new energy technologies, and companies that service the energy sector.