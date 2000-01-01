TB Guinness Global Equity Inc Y GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History9.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.90
  • 3 Year alpha5.55
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Wld NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BNGFN776

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide investors with a combination of both capital growth and income over the long term (7 to 10 years). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in global equity securities of companies with a market capitalisation in excess of US$1 billion. Such equity securities include shares, securities convertible into shares, and warrants. No more than 5% of the Fund will be invested in warrants.

