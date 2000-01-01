TB Guinness UK Eq Inc Z Early Invstr Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.87%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.08
  • 3 Year alpha-1.51
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI UK All Cap NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.50%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYX94L09

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.

