Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a degree of income to investors together with the aim of building capital. To meet this objective, the Investment Manager will carefully select and invest in a diversified portfolio of primarily overseas securities which provide the potential for income and long - term capital growth. These securities will be chosen from certain overseas markets, as well as the United Kingdom and may comprise equity and fixed interest securities. The number of securities held within the portfolio may be restricted if this is deemed to be necessary at the discretion of the Investment Manager. The Fund may also invest in cash and near cash, deposits and collective investment schemes. In addition to maximising returns, the Investment Manager will also seek to protect the capital of investors.