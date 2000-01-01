Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve a return on the invested assets at a higher rate than the return on the MSCI UK All Cap Index. The Investment Manager will employ a value based approach, using both quantitative and qualitative techniques to achieve the above objective. In addition to the objective of maximising returns, the Investment Manager will also seek to protect the capital of investors. Whilst risk will be carefully controlled through diversification and rigorous analysis investor’s capital will be at risk and there is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved.