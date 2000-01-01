TB Saracen UK Income B Dis
Fund Info
- Yield History5.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha2.03
- Distribution Type-
- BenchmarkMSCI UK All Cap GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.36%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupT Bailey
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BW9H1L31
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income exceeding 110% of the dividend income of MSCI UK All Cap Index and an overall return (income plus capital growth) which is superior to that index. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of UK companies (those companies listed on a UK stock exchange). The Fund may also invest in the shares of companies in overseas markets, bonds, other funds (up to a maximum of 10%) and cash and cash-like investments.