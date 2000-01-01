Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income exceeding 110% of the dividend income of MSCI UK All Cap Index and an overall return (income plus capital growth) which is superior to that index. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of UK companies (those companies listed on a UK stock exchange). The Fund may also invest in the shares of companies in overseas markets, bonds, other funds (up to a maximum of 10%) and cash and cash-like investments.