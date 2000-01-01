Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth and to outperform the Numis Smaller Companies Index plus AIM ex Investment Companies over Rolling 5 year periods (after charges). The Fund will be actively managed by investing at least 80% of the Fund in equities (shares) of UK smaller companies. These are shares of companies which are incorporated or domiciled in the UK or shares of companies that are listed in the UK and have the majority of their economic activity in the UK and which form the bottom 10% of the UK equity market by capitalisation. Investment may also be made in small companies which are listed, quoted or traded in the UK.