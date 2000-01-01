Investment Strategy

The investment objective of TB Wise Multi-Asset Income is to provide a yield in excess of the BATS UK All Companies Index with the potential to provide income growth and capital growth over the medium to long term in line with, or better than, the rate of UK inflation (based on the Bank of England’s preferred measure of UK inflation, which is currently the Consumer Prices Index (CPI)). Investors should note that their capital is at risk and that there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over any time period.