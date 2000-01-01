Templeton Asian Growth W(acc)GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.50
  • 3 Year alpha-1.45
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.25%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0768360355

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through investing primarily in equity securities listed in Asia. The Fund may also invest in equity securities, which are listed on recognised exchanges in capital markets of the Asia Region (excluding Australia, New Zealand and Japan).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .