Templeton Asian Growth W(acc)GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.50
- 3 Year alpha-1.45
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.25%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0768360355
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through investing primarily in equity securities listed in Asia. The Fund may also invest in equity securities, which are listed on recognised exchanges in capital markets of the Asia Region (excluding Australia, New Zealand and Japan).