Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through a policy of investing primarily in equity securities of companies (i) organised under the laws of or with their principal offices in the People’s Republic of China (“China”), Hong Kong or Taiwan or (ii) which derive the principal portion of their revenue from goods or services sold or produced, or have the principal portion of their assets in China, Hong Kong or Taiwan. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of companies (i) for which the principal market for the trading of securities is China, Hong Kong or Taiwan or (ii) that are linked to assets or currencies in China, Hong Kong or Taiwan.