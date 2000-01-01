Templeton Em Mkts Smlr Coms W(acc)GBP

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.36
  • 3 Year alpha-0.24
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM Small NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.49%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0768361320

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities and depository receipts of small-cap companies registered or performing a substantial part of their business in emerging markets or holding a substantial part of their participations in small-cap companies registered in emerging markets.

