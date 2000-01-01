Templeton Emerging Mkts Bd W(Qdis)GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History11.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.08
- 3 Year alpha-3.23
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkJPM EMBI Global TR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.95%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0949250293
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to maximize total investment return, consisting of a combination of interest income, capital appreciation and currency gains by investing principally in a portfolio of fixed and floating rate debt securities and debt obligations issued by government and government- related issuers or corporate entities located in developing or emerging market countries.