Investment Strategy

The Fund’s principal investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in transferable equity securities of companies (i) incorporated in the Frontier Market countries, and/or (ii) which have their principal business activities in Frontier Market countries across the market capitalisation spectrum. The Frontier Market countries are smaller, less developed and less accessible Emerging Market countries, but with "investable" equity markets and include those defined as Frontier Markets by International Finance Corporation as well as included in Frontier Markets-related indices (including but not limited to: MSCI Frontier Markets Index, Merrill Lynch Frontier Index, S&P Frontier Broad Market Index), for example Bahrain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Vietnam etc.