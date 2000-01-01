Investment Strategy

The Fund’s principal investment objective is to maximise, consistent with prudent investment management, total investment returns consisting of a combination of interest income, capital appreciation and currency gains. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in a portfolio of fixed or floating-rate debt securities (including non-investment grade securities) and debt obligations issued by government or government-related issuers worldwide. The Fund may also, in accordance with the investment restrictions, invest in debt securities (including non-investment grade securities) of corporate issuers. The Fund may also purchase debt obligations issued by supranational entities organised or supported by several national governments, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or the European Investment Bank. The Fund may also utilise financial derivative instruments for hedging, efficient portfolio management 80 and/or investment purposes.