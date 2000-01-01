Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in emerging market equities. The investment policy, and the general nature of the portfolio, is to invest primarily in the equity or equity related securities of companies domiciled in emerging nations and/or companies which derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from, or have a significant portion of their assets in emerging economies that the Investment Adviser has identified as trading at a significant discount to an estimate of their long-term underlying worth. In addition, at the ACD’s discretion, the Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other transferable securities including fixed interest and other debt related securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes. It is not currently intended that derivatives will be used for any purpose other than the efficient portfolio management of the Fund.