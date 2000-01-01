Templeton Global Leaders Fund W Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha3.85
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7K6LK38

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to grow in value by more than the MSCI All Country World (Net Dividends) Index over a five-year period after all fees and costs are deducted. The underlying fund will invest at least two thirds (but typically significantly more) in the shares of a range of companies anywhere in the world that the fund’s portfolio management team regard as established leaders.

