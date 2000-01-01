Templeton Global Leaders Fund W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.24%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha3.85
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7K6LK38
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to grow in value by more than the MSCI All Country World (Net Dividends) Index over a five-year period after all fees and costs are deducted. The underlying fund will invest at least two thirds (but typically significantly more) in the shares of a range of companies anywhere in the world that the fund’s portfolio management team regard as established leaders.