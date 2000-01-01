Templeton Global Total Ret Bd A Acc H3

Fund Info

  • Yield History7.95%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.20
  • 3 Year alpha1.82
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Multiverse TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.34%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4XDBZ57

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a total return, over the long-term, from a combination of income, capital growth and currency gains. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of fixed income securities and related derivatives selected from across a broad spectrum of sectors, issuers, countries, currencies, and related markets. The Fund’s investment portfolio may include fixed and floating rate debt securities and debt obligations of governments, government-related, supranational, and corporate entities worldwide. These may be investment grade and non-investment grade securities (including securities in default).

