Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a total return, over the long-term, from a combination of income, capital growth and currency gains. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of fixed income securities and related derivatives selected from across a broad spectrum of sectors, issuers, countries, currencies, and related markets. The Fund’s investment portfolio may include fixed and floating rate debt securities and debt obligations of governments, government-related, supranational, and corporate entities worldwide. These may be investment grade and non-investment grade securities (including securities in default).