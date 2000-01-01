Investment Strategy

The Fund’s principal investment objective is to maximise, consistent with prudent investment management, total investment returns consisting of a combination of interest income, capital appreciation, and currency gains. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in a portfolio of fixed and/or floating-rate debt securities and debt obligations (including investment grade and non-investment grade securities) issued by governments and government-related issuers or corporate entities worldwide. The Fund may also purchase debt obligations issued by supranational entities organised or supported by several national governments, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or the European Investment Bank. The Fund may also utilise financial derivative instruments for hedging, efficient portfolio management and/or investment purposes.