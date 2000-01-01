Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to maximise total investment return, concentrating on long-term capital growth, with the lower risks associated with an internationally diversified portfolio of equities. The investment policy, and the general nature of the portfolio, is to invest primarily in the equity or equity related securities of companies globally that the Investment Adviser has identified as trading at a significant discount to an estimate of the long-term underlying worth. In addition, at the ACD’s discretion, the Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other transferable securities including fixed interest and other debt related securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes.