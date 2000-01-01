Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective, under normal market conditions, through a policy of investing primarily in equity securities and as an ancillary matter in debt securities of issuers incorporated or having their principal business activities in the Latin American region. The Latin American region includes, but is not limited to, the following countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guyana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Surinam, Trinidad/Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela. The balance of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in equity securities and debt obligations of companies and government entities of countries other than those named above.