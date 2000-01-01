Threadneedle Abs Ret Bd Ins Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.28%
- 3 Year sharpe-1.02
- 3 Year alpha-1.75
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0L4TD67
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Absolute Return Bond Fund is to achieve a total positive return over a 12 month period in all market conditions. There is a risk to capital, and there is no guarantee that such a return will be achieved within 12 months, or any other timescale.