Fund Info

  • Yield History0.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe-1.02
  • 3 Year alpha-1.75
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0L4TC50

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Absolute Return Bond Fund is to achieve a total positive return over a 12 month period in all market conditions. There is a risk to capital, and there is no guarantee that such a return will be achieved within 12 months, or any other timescale.

Latest news

