Threadneedle Amer Extnd Alpha Ins AccGBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.11
- 3 Year alpha-2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B28BBW75
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the American Extended Alpha Fund is to achieve above average capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to actively manage an exposure primarily to equities of companies which are domiciled in North America or which have significant North American operations, by investing directly or indirectly in such securities.