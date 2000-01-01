Threadneedle American Sel Ins Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.95
- 3 Year alpha-4.44
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.06%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001447597
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve above average capital growth over the long term. It currently looks to outperform the S&P 500 Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares of companies domiciled in the United States of America (US), or which have significant US business operations.