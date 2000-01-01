Threadneedle American Z Acc GBP

  • Yield History0.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha-2.83
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7T2FK07

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the S&P 500 Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in shares of companies domiciled in the United States of America (US), or which have significant US business operations.

