Threadneedle AmerSmlrComs(US) InstAccGBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.54
  • 3 Year alpha-3.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2500 TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.06%
  • SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0001530459

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in the equities of smaller companies that are domiciled in the US or have significant US operations.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .